Halloween parade held for children at Greenville children’s hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville hospital brought Halloween to children who may not be able to go out due to their medical conditions.

Friday afternoon, a parade of vehicles dressed up with Halloween decorations and characters drove by the front entrance of the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Many children at the hospital will not be able to go door-to-door trick or treating due to medical conditions and being in the hospital on Halloween night.

For the past two years, the Halloween parade has driven by the front doors of the hospital due to COVID-19, but before the pandemic, the parade took place inside of the hospital.

“It gives them a chance to have a normal Halloween and it is a safe way to do it just because in regular neighborhoods they can’t do it because they can’t protect themselves. So this is a safe way and they have the normalcy in their lives.”

Many participants tell WITN they had fun today.

There was a big turnout with patients and employees.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.