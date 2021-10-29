Fundraising effort supports children’s hospital with the spirit of Halloween

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many people decorate their yards with jack-o’-lanterns and other spooky-themed yard ornaments for Halloween.

This year, a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital that started right here in North Carolina, has raised thousands of dollars and is receiving support from across the country.

From Maine to Hawaii, people have joined the Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, bringing out some of their craziest corpses.

Some of the families participating in Onslow County, and one of the organizers of the fundraiser, expressed what the effort means to them.

“My favorite is probably the pumpkin head skeleton... because it’s gigantic and it lights up,” says Ava James, one of the fundraising participants.

The good-natured competitive spirit has also been brought out among participants.

Who has the best decorations, according to James?

“Pssh, us!”

The fundraiser is something James and her parents in Jacksonville and the Waddell family in Richlands say they found on Facebook.

“We were looking around on Facebook — cause we purchased a 12-foot skeleton — and there’s actually a 12-foot skeleton group on Facebook,” says John Waddell, a participant of the fundraiser.

The group Waddell alludes to is operated by Jennifer Corcoran, who also is co-organizer of the Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser.

Along with North Carolina-native Jeff Robertson, Corcoran has people across the country supporting the effort to raise money in the fight against cancer and other illness, a fight that hits close to home.

“Last August, my cousin passed away from cancer. I kinda feel like Halloween is a kid’s holiday. Jeff Robertson had actually done a fundraiser at his house last year for St. Jude’s so the fundraiser was set up and just ready to go. It seemed like a great fit.”

A little less than a month since starting, the over-200 houses participating across the country have made bones connect to raise more than $60,000 to help the children and families who are continuing the fight against childhood cancer.

“I see the little things on the commercials and I think that it’s a great idea to help out.”

“We have a lot of children and we could only imagine what it’d be like to be in that situation,” fundraiser participant John Waddell says. “When you have a child, that’s the only thing that you’re worried about is that child surviving. Anything that can offset costs and anything else so the parents can be there with the child and help them through the whole thing is just a way to give back.”

Corcoran told WITN the Home Depot saw how much money the group managed to raise in such a short amount of time and added a generous $45,000 donation to the fundraiser, now making it more than $100,000 raised in total.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the Skeltons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser should go here.

