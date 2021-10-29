ECU football comes back to beat USF to get back to 500 in 900th game in program history

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Holton Ahlers passed for 220 yards and began a second-half comeback with a touchdown pass to Audie Omotosho as East Carolina rallied past South Florida 29-14. The Pirates had four unanswered scoring drives after halftime. USF’s Kelly Joiner had an apparent 54-yard touchdown run called back by a holding penalty but gained 103 yards, his fourth career 100-yard game. Katravis Marsh, starting in place of freshman Tim McClain (ankle sprain) completed 15 of 30 passes for 192 yards with three interceptions.

“Home wins are hard to come by in college football. Wins in general are hard to come by. Just helping turn this program around me and it has been a blessing,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “If this is my last year here, or whatever, I am just enjoying the ride. I am just enjoying it every time I go out there in front of these fans.”

“Kids are hungry to do what we talked about when I took the job in and they are doing it,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “They are turning the program permanently around right now. So we are four and four, two and two on the year but we feel like we got a chance every week out.”

ECU hosts Temple next time out a week from Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.