Advertisement

ECU football comes back to beat USF to get back to 500 in 900th game in program history

“They are turning the program around permanently”
ECU used a huge 2nd half effort to take down South Florida in AAC football.
ECU used a huge 2nd half effort to take down South Florida in AAC football.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Holton Ahlers passed for 220 yards and began a second-half comeback with a touchdown pass to Audie Omotosho as East Carolina rallied past South Florida 29-14. The Pirates had four unanswered scoring drives after halftime. USF’s Kelly Joiner had an apparent 54-yard touchdown run called back by a holding penalty but gained 103 yards, his fourth career 100-yard game. Katravis Marsh, starting in place of freshman Tim McClain (ankle sprain) completed 15 of 30 passes for 192 yards with three interceptions.

“Home wins are hard to come by in college football. Wins in general are hard to come by. Just helping turn this program around me and it has been a blessing,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “If this is my last year here, or whatever, I am just enjoying the ride. I am just enjoying it every time I go out there in front of these fans.”

“Kids are hungry to do what we talked about when I took the job in and they are doing it,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “They are turning the program permanently around right now. So we are four and four, two and two on the year but we feel like we got a chance every week out.”

ECU hosts Temple next time out a week from Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a still frame from nanny cam video.
VIDEO: Nanny cam alerts parents to possible abuse, woman charged by New Bern police
Craven County operation Bad Candy
Thirty-six arrested for drugs in Craven County operation ‘Bad Candy’
WITN First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms moving in tonight pose severe weather risk
Antwaun Thompson
Arrest made in fatal Lenoir County hit-and-run
Devon Clark
Havelock police make arrest in nightclub shooting

Latest News

South Florida at East Carolina
South Florida at East Carolina
Tarboro takes care of South Lenoir to extend winning streak to 9 games
Tarboro takes care of South Lenoir to extend winning streak to 9 games
Locals come together for great night of baseball teaching and interaction.
Clinic offers chance for locals to learn baseball and softball from their ECU heroes
Clinic offers chance for locals to learn baseball and softball from their ECU heroes
Clinic offers chance for locals to learn baseball and softball from their ECU heroes