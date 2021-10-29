Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms slowly diminish through the day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The frontal system that brought in the rain last night will continue to pull away from the East over the first half of our Friday. Skies will gradually clear through the afternoon, but with a trailing cold front, a few midday showers will be possible. Winds will be blustery, blowing in at 10 to 15 mph sustained with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will reach back to the 70° mark around 2 p.m. before the overnight chill drops us into the low 50s to start the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, we’ll enjoy classic Halloween weather on both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds out of the west-southwest will blow in at 5 to 10 mph, creating just enough of a breeze to blow some more leaves off the trees. Long sleeves will be best for Trick-or-Treating as we head into Sunday evening.

The Trick-or-treat outlook for Eastern N.C. (WITN Weather)

Friday

Early morning showers and storms. Stray shower midday followed by dry afternoon and evening. High of 70. Wind: SW15 G25.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 66. Wind: SW10 G15.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 68. Wind: W5 G15.

