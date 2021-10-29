Advertisement

Carteret County Public School System makes face masks optional

Carteret County Schools using airless spray guns to disinfect buses
Carteret County Schools using airless spray guns to disinfect buses(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public School System elected to make face coverings in school system buildings optional.

The announcement came after the Carteret County Health Department said the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.6%.

School officials say the Carteret County Board of Education passed a motion on Sept. 23rd that the school system would make masks optional for students, staff and visitors based on the county’s positivity rate.

Face masks will still be required on the district’s school buses due to the current CDC order.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a still frame from nanny cam video.
VIDEO: Nanny cam alerts parents to possible abuse, woman charged by New Bern police
Craven County operation Bad Candy
Thirty-six arrested for drugs in Craven County operation ‘Bad Candy’
WITN First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms moving in tonight pose severe weather risk
Antwaun Thompson
Arrest made in fatal Lenoir County hit-and-run
Tyshawn Bryant
UPDATE: Deputies find missing Vanceboro man

Latest News

Taco the stallion
Young Corolla stallion ‘Taco’ dies
John Small Elementary School
Beaufort County elementary school holds special celebration for Red Ribbon Week
The crash involved a Highway Patrol cruiser.
Highway Patrol said no serious injuries after cruiser struck on U.S. 264
Skeletons for St Jude Children's Research Hospital
Fundraising effort supports children’s hospital with the spirit of Halloween