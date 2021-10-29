Carteret County Public School System makes face masks optional

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public School System elected to make face coverings in school system buildings optional.

The announcement came after the Carteret County Health Department said the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.6%.

School officials say the Carteret County Board of Education passed a motion on Sept. 23rd that the school system would make masks optional for students, staff and visitors based on the county’s positivity rate.

Face masks will still be required on the district’s school buses due to the current CDC order.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.