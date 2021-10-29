Advertisement

Beaufort County elementary school holds special celebration for Red Ribbon Week

John Small Elementary School
John Small Elementary School(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - John Small Elementary School had a special celebration for its students Friday.

This week is Red Ribbon Week across the country. Red Ribbon Week is the largest drug-abuse prevention campaign across the United States and runs from Oct. 23rd to Oct. 31st.

Friday morning, law enforcement from the Washington Police Department, the Department of Public Safety and fire officials from Washington Fire Rescue greeted students as they arrived at a glow party held for them.

Cate Poage, a counselor at John Small Elementary, says Red Ribbon Week is celebrated every year in Beaufort County Schools, and at John Small, staff talks to students about how drug prevention can help them reach their goals.

“A lot of the students might see things going on in their home and in our society today, drugs are normalized everywhere. We talk about cigarettes and alcohol and vapes becoming a norm to see it and so we like to encourage that our students, even though they might see things... they are making smart and healthy choices for themselves. Because they are in control of their bodies and choices.”

Cate Poage, counselor at John Small Elementary School

Teachers and students decorated the doors of their classrooms with messages about drug prevention this week.

Teachers and counselors talked to students about goals and with Friday being the finale of Red Ribbon Week many of the teachers and students dressed up as book characters to sign off spirit week.

