Advertisement

World Chase Tag Phenomenon showcases growing sport in Halloween special on ESPN2

Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.
Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.(World Chase Tag)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Competitive tag continues its growth into the mainstream, as World Chase Tag is now being watched by thousands in the U.S. on the ESPN family of networks.

The latest event is a special two-hour program titled “World Chase Tag Phenomenon” airing on ESPN2 Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

The special will feature some of the greatest moments in World Chase Tag history for those who are just learning about the sport.

The show, hosted by longtime NFL running back and “Dancing With The Stars” season 24 winner Rashad Jennings, will include the popular competitions of esports and competitive tag.

Some of the top tag competitors and esports professionals will team up to play Rocket League, and there will also be interviews with gaming content creators like Bobby Poff and Sebas Beron.

Envy Gaming CEO Adam Rymer will also be interviewed to discuss why he expanded beyond esports to recruit Chase Tag team GNF, who are the current world champion runners-up.

The program will re-air on ESPN2 on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed at this intersection in Lenoir County.
Highway Patrol investigating fatal late-night hit-and-run in Lenoir County
This is a still frame from nanny cam video.
VIDEO: Nanny cam alerts parents to possible abuse, woman charged by New Bern police
Winterville Police suspect
UPDATE: Winterville police identify person of interest
Deanta Beamon was wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder in Pitt County.
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after standoff tried to kill 3 Pitt County bail bondsmen
Deanta Beamon was wanted for three counts of first-degree murder in Pitt County.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County arrested after standoff

Latest News

Houston Astros' Jose Siri reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 2 of...
Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie World Series
Tarboro takes care of South Lenoir to extend winning streak to 9 games
Tarboro takes care of South Lenoir to extend winning streak to 9 games
Locals come together for great night of baseball teaching and interaction.
Clinic offers chance for locals to learn baseball and softball from their ECU heroes
Clinic offers chance for locals to learn baseball and softball from their ECU heroes
Clinic offers chance for locals to learn baseball and softball from their ECU heroes