Traffic expected in Greenville for ECU primetime football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU Police Department is warning drivers to be cautious on the roads Thursday night ahead of the football game.

The ECU Pirates will face off against the South Florida Bulls at 7:30 p.m. at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Capt. Chris Sutton with the ECU Police Department says tailgating lots will open at 4 p.m.

He says drivers can expect the usual road closures and heavy home game traffic near the stadium. He says combined with rush hour, it’s best to avoid the area if possible.

Thursday night’s matchup is the blackout game and Sutton says because the university is trying to set a student section attendance record, drivers should also watch out for more foot traffic in the area.

“A lot of pedestrians that will be coming to the game will be leaving the game wearing dark clothing, and so it will be important for motorists to be aware of individuals crossing the road and the weather could be inclement at that time.”

You can watch the game on ESPN.

