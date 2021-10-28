Thirty-six arrested for drugs in Craven County operation ‘Bad Candy’

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thirty-six people were arrested over the past ten weeks for drug and gun crimes.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says over the past ten weeks, 36 people were arrested for felony charges involving heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, LSD and illegal guns.

Here is who was arrested and what their charges are:

Jackie Tripp is charged with felony trafficking in LSD, felony trafficking in cannabinoid, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance.

Kevin Copper is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.

Sherrick Griggs is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.

Melissa McRoy is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Jackie Tripp is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Malcolm Tripp is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Ipock is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of heroin.

Mark Gehrig is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance.

Blayne Thomas is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance.

Sandra Davis is charged with felony possession of fentanyl.

Zachary Koonce is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Amber Whitmire is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Olivia McDaniel is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Darby Tyndal is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Mitchell Cowel is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Crystal Carawan is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Peltier is charged with felony possession of cocaine.

Tiffany Paxson is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Omar Tellez-Colin is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Herbert is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Denise Hudson is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Soyster is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Nicely is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

William Phillips is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Marshall Gordon is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Tanner Fornes is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Robert Williams is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Madison Tivnan is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance.

Brittany Rainey is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance and felony maintaining a dwelling for selling controlled substance.

Dymarcus Sanders is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance and felony maintaining a dwelling for selling controlled substance.

Dameyan Carr is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance.

Amy Alberta is charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul Edwards Jr. is charged with felony possession of stolen firearm, felony altering serial number on a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Michael Smith is charged with felony possession of firearm by convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jeremy Garey is charged with felony possession of firearm by convicted felon and felony possession of a stolen firearm.