Advertisement

PruittHealth works new contract managing state’s nursing homes for veterans

The five-year contract for the Georgia-based company includes a larger fee for managing North Carolina’s four facilities.
NC State Veterans Home in Kinston.
NC State Veterans Home in Kinston.(WITN)
By Cindy Choi
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Paul Paquette, 59, is a regular visitor at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston.

Paquette says he is, “Visiting my sister’s husband. He has dementia.”

He says in his weekly visits to his brother-in-law, he hears good reviews about the facility.

“It’s been good,” Paquette said. “Everything’s clean and everybody’s busy working.”

The Kinston home is one of four managed by PruittHealth, a Georgia-based company that’s held the contract from the state for more than 20 years.

After PruittHealth submitted a bid, the new five-year contract with the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs includes a larger fee. The company will receive 10% of each facility’s revenue, which is an overall 8% rate increase for them.

PruittHealth’s fee also increased to $29 million from $18.5 million, which is more than a 56% overall increase.

The contract comes as data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) shows at least 36 veterans died from COVID-19 in their care across facilities during the pandemic.

“When you’ve got a contractor that’s kind of handling the facility, it makes [it] a little bit tough for local lawmakers to get involved and try to get to the bottom of the issue,” Rep. Chris Humphrey (R-Lenoir) said.

WITN reached out to PruittHealth and the NCDMVA but has not received any comment on whether there’s an investigation into the deaths, which neither has talked about publicly.

PruittHealth released a statement via email on Thursday regarding the new contract.

“PruittHealth had the better package. Cheaper’s not always better,” Humphrey said. “Especially when it comes to our veterans and quality health care. We’ll continue to monitor the other progress. We feel like PruittHealth is best equipped to handle what we have now, we’ll see how it goes.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed at this intersection in Lenoir County.
Highway Patrol investigating fatal late-night hit-and-run in Lenoir County
This is a still frame from nanny cam video.
VIDEO: Nanny cam alerts parents to possible abuse, woman charged by New Bern police
Winterville Police suspect
UPDATE: Winterville police identify person of interest
Deanta Beamon was wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder in Pitt County.
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after standoff tried to kill 3 Pitt County bail bondsmen
Deanta Beamon was wanted for three counts of first-degree murder in Pitt County.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County arrested after standoff

Latest News

The first African American Marine to arrive at Montford Point in 1942 was Charlotte native...
Charlotte unveils new street signs honoring the first African-Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps
Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day
Dairy Queen holds special day to raise money for children’s hospital
Halloween safety
Experts offer tips on Halloween safety
Climate change North Carolina
Researchers study how climate change impacts North Carolina