Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts Trunk A Treat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local sheriff’s office traded in badges for costumes and helped Halloween come early for dozens of kids Wednesday evening.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosted its drive-through Trunk A Treat event at the Ag Center in Greenville.

Deputies and volunteers dressed up in costumes and dished out candy and snacks. Halloween-themed popcorn and greetings from canine Deputy Drifter were popular as always. Deputies say the event is a fun way to build connections with the community.

Lt. Clemmie German says, “Just like National Night Out, we are trying to build a rapport with our community and the best way to start is with the kids.”

This is the second year for the event, which they plan to make an annual tradition.

