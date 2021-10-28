Onslow County works to build more emergency medical service stations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County government and its emergency services are planning to begin a building project that will provide more emergency medical service stations throughout the county.

The county government and its emergency services are working to add stations to provide better resources for EMS workers and to prevent further deterioration of the engines in the ambulances.

“Ambulances are not cheap. An ambulance itself costs us currently about $214,000 to replace. So if we can actually bring the mileage down as well as bringing down the life expectancy of the vehicle because the engine’s not constantly running, then the economics goes back into paying for that building that we’re building.”

EMS personnel work 12-hour-shifts and have to wait in their ambulances in-between response calls near various coffee shops, gas stations, and other locations throughout the county.

Crews have to keep the ambulances running while waiting to keep certain medications and units of blood at specific temperatures for use.

Onslow County officials noted the stress associated with working for EMS crews, pointing out the various medical and mental health crises crews have to respond to, sometimes having to wear protective vests when responding to crime scenes.

“If you’re going to take care of others, you have to take care of yourself also,” said Sheri Slater, Onslow’s assistant county manager.

The county plans to begin the project with the first building being built in the Piney Green area.

The plan is to have two bay doors for two ambulances to dock. The county predicts the project will cost about $2 million to complete.

