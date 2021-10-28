Nash County K9 to receive body armor donation

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has announced one of its K9s will be receiving body armor donation.

K9 Kieser will receive a bullet and stab protective vest as part of a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by the Englewood United Methodist Church in Rocky Mount, and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “Gifted by Englewood United Methodist Church.”

The sheriff’s department expects the vest to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

Since the non-profit’s inception in 2009, more than 4,400 vests have been provided to K9s in all 50 states, valuing $6.9 million.

