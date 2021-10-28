Advertisement

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen benefits Greenville children’s hospital

Buy a Blizzard treat to help save children’s lives
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can get a sweet treat for a good cause Thursday!

The Children’s Miracle Network is partnering with Dairy Queen to host Miracle Treat Day. A dollar of every blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen’s will be donated to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

The participating locations are as follows:

  • 8307 Emerald Dr, Emerald Isle
  • 3221 E 10th St, Greenville
  • 120 W Main St, Havelock
  • 1513 N Marine Blvd, Jacksonville
  • 200 Wilmington Hwy (Hwy 17 S), Jacksonville
  • 2302a Arendell St, Morehead City
  • 2401 Dr M L King Jr Blvd, New Bern
  • NC Aquarium, 1 Roosevelt Blvd, Pine Knoll Shores
  • 1117 Brentway Ave, Williamston
  • 4155 S Memorial Dr, Winterville

The donations will help improve care and bring some brightness to children across Eastern Carolina who are receiving treatment at the hospital.

