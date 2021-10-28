Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen benefits Greenville children’s hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can get a sweet treat for a good cause Thursday!

The Children’s Miracle Network is partnering with Dairy Queen to host Miracle Treat Day. A dollar of every blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen’s will be donated to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

The participating locations are as follows:

8307 Emerald Dr, Emerald Isle

3221 E 10th St, Greenville

120 W Main St, Havelock

1513 N Marine Blvd, Jacksonville

200 Wilmington Hwy (Hwy 17 S), Jacksonville

2302a Arendell St, Morehead City

2401 Dr M L King Jr Blvd, New Bern

NC Aquarium, 1 Roosevelt Blvd, Pine Knoll Shores

1117 Brentway Ave, Williamston

4155 S Memorial Dr, Winterville

The donations will help improve care and bring some brightness to children across Eastern Carolina who are receiving treatment at the hospital.

