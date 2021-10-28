Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen benefits Greenville children’s hospital
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can get a sweet treat for a good cause Thursday!
The Children’s Miracle Network is partnering with Dairy Queen to host Miracle Treat Day. A dollar of every blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen’s will be donated to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.
The participating locations are as follows:
- 8307 Emerald Dr, Emerald Isle
- 3221 E 10th St, Greenville
- 120 W Main St, Havelock
- 1513 N Marine Blvd, Jacksonville
- 200 Wilmington Hwy (Hwy 17 S), Jacksonville
- 2302a Arendell St, Morehead City
- 2401 Dr M L King Jr Blvd, New Bern
- NC Aquarium, 1 Roosevelt Blvd, Pine Knoll Shores
- 1117 Brentway Ave, Williamston
- 4155 S Memorial Dr, Winterville
The donations will help improve care and bring some brightness to children across Eastern Carolina who are receiving treatment at the hospital.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.