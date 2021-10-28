Advertisement

Man convicted, sentenced in 2019 Pitt County machete attack

Santos Anselmo was found guilty in a 2019 machete attack in Pitt County.
Santos Anselmo was found guilty in a 2019 machete attack in Pitt County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man who attacked his ex-girlfriend with a machete two years ago is going to prison.

A Pitt County jury this morning convicted Santos Anselmo of attempted first-degree murder.

Anselmo’s trial began Monday at the Pitt County Courthouse and jurors heard from the victim as well as witnesses to the attack.

The man was accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete at a home outside of Farmville. The victim was cut on her face, legs, and hands.

Judge Jeffery Foster sentenced Anselmo to serve between 13 and 16 years in state prison.

