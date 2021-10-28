Man charged with murder at Sturgeon City appears in court

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Montavous Bowen made his first court appearance Wednesday morning after being arrested for murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on Tuesday.

Bowen was given a court-appointed attorney, and the judge ruled that he would be held without bond while awaiting trial.

Jacksonville police did not confirm the motive of the shooting with WITN reporters, but say the investigation is ongoing.

“Some of the questions our team has is just trying to figure out who all was at that event so we can identify those persons and hopefully we can interview them. There were several people out there that night. I understand there was several recording that were made, and we just ask that they would share that with us.”

When asked what their plans were for future events, Sturgeon City Board of Directors Chairman Don Herring said, “Since the initial incident, we have already met with the City of Jacksonville.”

“We are working closely with the Jacksonville Police Department and supporting authorities looking at all our current rules and regulations; all the ways that we get clients that use the facilities. Our board is fully committed to take steps for improvements as needed and to make this is one of the safest sites to visit and come to for public events.”

The Surgeon City shooting is one of several events in the past five years where events open to the public have resulted in shootings.

“We — over the years — had several incidents of parties that got out of control. We had one occasion where shots were fired in the building actually at the end of the party, and another where shots were fired out in the parking lot after the party,” said Dave Wells, an employee at the conference center.

Police are asking that anyone with information or footage of the shooting contact Jacksonville police at (910) 455-1472 as soon as possible.

