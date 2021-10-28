Havelock police make arrest in nightclub shooting

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened at a nightclub earlier this month.

Police arrested Devon Clark, 21, of Havelock and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He’s accused in the shooting at 4 Kegs Bar on October 9 that killed Robert Reels, 35, of Havelock, and left Isaiah Oden, 26, of Onslow County hospitalized.

Clark was taken into custody Wednesday by the United States Marshals Service- Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and Havelock police.

Clark is being held under a $1 million bond. Officials say the case remains open and more charges are pending.

