FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms moving in tonight pose severe weather risk

Straight line winds, hail and tornadoes pose a threat tonight through Friday morning
WITN First Alert Weather Day(WITN Weather)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The frontal system that brought severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to the Midwest and Gulf Coast the past few days will be here tonight. While we may not see the extent of severe weather that plagued those areas, we have a good chance of seeing severe thunderstorms and possibly a few isolated tornadoes. The threat of severe storms will extend from 8 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday morning. Straight line wind gusts will be the threat most are faced with, however there is a chance (2-5%) of tornadic activity along with quarter sized hail. The warm front will pull away from the Albemarle Sound and the Northern Outer Banks around sunrise, taking the severe weather threat along with it. A second round of rain and gusty winds will arrive midday Friday, but from there we are looking at gradually calming conditions through the weekend.

The severe weather threats likely to occur tonight into Friday morning.
The severe weather threats likely to occur tonight into Friday morning.(WITN Weather)

