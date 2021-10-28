Experts offer tips on Halloween safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As families prepare for Halloween this weekend, experts at Vidant Health are offering tips on how to keep your family safe.

Injury prevention specialists at Vidant say Halloween is one of the most dangerous days of the year for kids out walking, but people can reduce risks by wearing reflective material or carrying glow sticks or flashlights.

Injury prevention coordinator at Vidant, Ellen Walston, says middle school-aged kids or those older trick or treating by themselves should still be required to check-in with adults frequently.

Walston says small children should always be accompanied by an adult and closely watched near busy roadways. She says the best thing parents can do is discuss behavior expectations with their kids before the excitement begins.

“You want them to have fun and emphasize the fun for the evening, but we also want to emphasize safety and making sure that you hold [their] hands when you’re at a crosswalk or crossing [a] dangerous intersection.”

Walston also encourages drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for kids that may have strayed into the roadway.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.