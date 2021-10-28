Experts answer frequently asked questions about pediatric vaccines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the country awaits the CDC’s decision on approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, WITN asked experts frequently asked questions about pediatric vaccinations.

Health departments and pediatric offices have been pre-ordering vaccines and people have reached out to WITN with questions about whether their children should get the vaccine.

This time last year, 11-year-old Keegan Hamilton caught COVID-19 when students returned to school. He described it as one of the worst feelings he’s ever experienced.

“I just had a headache and a stomach ache for like 30 minutes and I was asymptomatic after that.”

Hamilton could be eligible to be vaccinated next week but his mother, Kristen Hamilton, is skeptical.

“Because they say that his immunity is better because he’s already had COVID, so I’m still questioning, ‘should he still get the vaccine or not.?”

WITN reached out to the chief of the division of infectious diseases at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine for an answer.

“Number one, there is some protection from having the disease. There’s no question about it. But we also know there’s additional protection in those persons who have had the disease and subsequently get the vaccine.”

According to Dr. Paul Cook, a person is only immune to COVID-19 for a few months.

“Two to three months is probably the amount of time to wait. It’s three months if that person has gotten those monoclonal antibodies to prevent infection or prevent disease,” Cook says.

He continues to say that even if someone has gotten COVID-19, it is still safer for them to protect themselves with the vaccine.

“What we do know is that persons that have gotten COVID and did not get the vaccine are about twice as likely to get sick if they got COVID again as compared to those who have gotten COVID and have gotten the vaccine afterwards.”

Cook says the two to three-month immunity period applies to children as well as adults.

The CDC will meet on Nov. 2nd and Nov. 3rd to discuss vaccines for children ages 5-11.

