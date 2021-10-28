Advertisement

Down East Holiday Show kicks off next week

By Liz Bateson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays, especially with all of the shipping delays and shortages the pandemic has brought on.

The Down East Holiday Show will help you get a head start and shop local this holiday season. The show is returning in person at the Greenville Convention Center November 4-7. The show was virtual last year due to the pandemic.

John Bacon, Development Officer for the PCC Foundation, says 190 vendors will be set up throughout the weekend with items for people to buy.

Thursday night is for adults only with tickets costing $12 per person. The show will continue for all ages through the rest of the weekend at $10 a ticket. The times are as follows:

  • November 4th, 5-9pm (Adult only shopping)
  • November 5th, 10am-8pm
  • November 6th, 10am-6pm
  • November 7th, 10am-4pm

All proceeds from the event will help provide scholarships to PCC students and fund a variety of educational activities at the college.

For more information on the holiday show or to buy tickets, click here. You can also call (252) 493-7287.

