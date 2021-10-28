Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Vanceboro man

Tyshawn Bryant
Tyshawn Bryant(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help finding a missing man.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyshawn Bryant, 19, of Vanceboro.

Deputies said the man was last seen Wednesday morning around 8:15 on Riverside Road in Grifton and was reported missing on Thursday. It’s believed he may be in the Pitt County area.

Bryant was wearing a black hoodie, basketball shorts, and black in color crocs

It’s believed he was driving a grey in color 2012 Toyota Camry with North Carolina registration HFE-7184. The vehicle has a dent on the right side of the trunk, a missing hubcap on the rear driver side tire, and the driver door is missing a door handle.

If you know where Bryant is call 252-636-6620.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed at this intersection in Lenoir County.
Highway Patrol investigating fatal late-night hit-and-run in Lenoir County
Winterville Police suspect
UPDATE: Winterville police identify person of interest
Deanta Beamon was wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder in Pitt County.
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after standoff tried to kill 3 Pitt County bail bondsmen
Deanta Beamon was wanted for three counts of first-degree murder in Pitt County.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County arrested after standoff
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19

Latest News

This is a still frame from nanny cam video.
VIDEO: Nanny cam alerts parents to possible abuse, woman charged by New Bern police
A New Bern nanny is charged with misdemeanor child abuse after a camera captures her appearing...
New Bern nanny charged with misdemeanor child abuse
K9 Kieser to receive body armor donation
Nash County K9 to receive body armor donation
Devon Clark
Havelock police make arrest in nightclub shooting