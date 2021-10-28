Deputies searching for missing Vanceboro man

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help finding a missing man.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyshawn Bryant, 19, of Vanceboro.

Deputies said the man was last seen Wednesday morning around 8:15 on Riverside Road in Grifton and was reported missing on Thursday. It’s believed he may be in the Pitt County area.

Bryant was wearing a black hoodie, basketball shorts, and black in color crocs

It’s believed he was driving a grey in color 2012 Toyota Camry with North Carolina registration HFE-7184. The vehicle has a dent on the right side of the trunk, a missing hubcap on the rear driver side tire, and the driver door is missing a door handle.

If you know where Bryant is call 252-636-6620.

