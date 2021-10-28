Dairy Queen holds special day to raise money for children’s hospital

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dairy Queen stores across Eastern Carolina hosted their annual Miracle Treat Day Thursday.

One dollar from every blizzard sold is donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.

All of the money raised stays local and will support the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

Staff at the Winterville Dairy Queen say they look forward to the event every year.

“It may be your neighbor’s kid, so it’s nice to be able to get back. We really enjoy and take pride in it.”

