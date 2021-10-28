Clinic offers chance for locals to learn baseball and softball from their ECU heroes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Exceptional Community Baseball League for special needs children and adults joined forces with the Cal Ripken Senior Foundation to put on a clinic tonight in Greenville. Members of the ECU baseball team came to help as well.

“Boom, that a boy!”

“It is awesome. I really enjoy it. Our team loves it,” says ECU sophomore pitcher Josh Grosz, “It’s nice to get out in the community and... they support us all season and all year and it’s great to come out here and get back to them as much as we can.”

(You go watch them all the time?)

“I do! We go to all the home games like we did last year,” says baseball player Reid Haddock.

“Oh! Big Reid was doing all those impressions for me of all of his favorite ECU players that he loves,” says Grosz.

“This is what he does.”

“Yeah it was spot on, it was actually spot on,” says ECU pitcher Garrett Saylor.

“ahhh yeah.”

“They wanted to pitch some. So, I was just squatting down and letting them throw to me,” says Grosz, “Not really used to that one but it was good for the kids. They enjoyed it.”

(You were imitating all the pitchers?) “Yeah,” says Haddock.

(But you like hitting better?) “I like hitting better, so,” says Reid.

(You’ll have to go to the National League than man.) “I am,” says Haddock.

“They are all about providing equal opportunities for a youth with intellectual and physical disabilities,” says Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Senior Program Coordinator Courtney Stephens, “So really excited to be able to get out. A lot of their athletes have been in the house for the past 18 months.”

(A lot of pressure on you here?) “Oh yeah a ton of pressure,” says Saylor.

“It was awesome,” says Reid, “It was pretty awesome.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.