Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds building over the East ahead of late night storms

Our second cold front of the week is scheduled to move into the area early Friday morning
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a pleasant two day stretch of rain free weather, our forecast today calls for change. While we’ll stay dry through most of the day, we will see strong to severe storms late tonight and last through Friday morning. The rain will be powered by a low pressure system that will hit us with two rounds of rain. The first round will come in early Friday morning with a few isolated showers and storms leading the way Thursday night. The second round of rain will coast in on the cold front around midday Friday. Halloween still looks clear and dry with chilly overnight lows so long sleeves are recommended for Trick-or-Treating. Highs today will reach the low 70s with overnight lows falling to the low 60s. Friday will show a similar high while cooler overnight temps will follow the second round of Friday showers.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 72. Isolated showers and storms around and after sunset. Rain chance: 20% PM. Wind: E5.

Friday

Early morning showers and storms. Drying out in the afternoon. Rain chance of 70%. Wind: SW15 G25.

