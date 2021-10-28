Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held to remember domestic violence victims

Candlelight vigil held to honor those who died from domestic violence.
Candlelight vigil held to honor those who died from domestic violence.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday to honor and remember domestic violence victims who lost their lives in Pitt County.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a time to remember those who lost their lives, as well as offer support to those who are still struggling with domestic violence.

At the event, speakers took turns addressing the crowd and a domestic violence survivor shared her story of abuse.

Through Their Eyes candlelight vigil took place at the Pitt County Courthouse and organizers read off the names of the 53 people who fell victim to domestic violence in Pitt County since 2000.

Organizers say domestic violence can happen to anyone and deaths from it are increasing.

They say in order to stop this, it’s important to know the signs and seek help, saying a victim’s chance of being murdered increases by 75% when they try to leave.

The Center for Family Violence Prevention says domestic violence can take many forms and doesn’t necessarily have to be bruises and broken bones.

Financial, sexual and physical abuse are just a few examples of domestic violence taking form.

Some of the services offered for victims include court advocates, adult and children counselors and support.

For more information, visit https://ncadv.org/.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deanta Beamon was wanted for three counts of first-degree murder in Pitt County.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County arrested after standoff
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
DMV closes Hookerton License Plate Agency for second time in two years
A pedestrian was killed at this intersection in Lenoir County.
Highway Patrol investigating fatal late-night hit-and-run in Lenoir County
Robin Byrum / Scott Poole
OBX: Parents arrested in 1991 death of baby

Latest News

Montavous Brown Court Appearance.
Man charged with murder at Sturgeon City appears in court
Pitt County Sheriff's Office Trunk A Treat
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts Trunk A Treat
Launch Celebration at Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza on Wednesday.
African American culture and history celebrated in Greenville
crime scene tape
Elizabeth City shooting now a homicide investigation