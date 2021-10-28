Beards to return to WITN for “No Shave November”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is participating in “No-shave November” again this year, and the fundraiser will benefit those here in Eastern Carolina.

WITN is teaming up with Vidant Health Foundation to help Vidant Cancer Care Patients in Eastern Carolina.

Vidant Cancer Care uses 100% of the money raised to help cancer patients living in poverty with gas, food, electricity, lodging, and prescriptions that could not be afforded otherwise.

Beginning Monday, Charlie Ironmonger, Clayton Bauman, Deric Rush, Pierce Klas, and Daniel Lowe will grow out their beards for the cause.

In 2021, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 608,570 cancer deaths in the U.S., according to cancer.org.

If you would like to donate, visit the WITN No Shave November website.

You can check out the progress of the WITN beards on WITN First at Four each Friday throughout the month of November.

