Arrest made in fatal Lenoir County hit-and-run

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lenoir County.

Antwaun Thompson was charged with felony hit and run.

The Tuesday night accident killed Amy Jo Tyndall, 43, of Lenoir County.

The woman was hit as she and a man were crossing Highway 11 near Ashland Drive, south of Kinston. She died at the scene while her friend wasn’t injured.

Troopers say Thompson’s vehicle was found behind a home in the Albrittons community, some three miles from where the crash occurred.

The Highway Patrol says it was a community tip that led them to the vehicle and ultimately to Thompson.

The 27-year-old man was jailed on a $5,000 secured bond.

