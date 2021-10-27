Advertisement

Winterville Police attempting to identify person of interest

Winterville Police suspect
Winterville Police suspect(Winterville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a trespassing and attempted vehicle breaking and entering.

Officials say it happened Oct. 11 on Ray Crawford Drive in Winterville.

If you recognize the person pictured above or have any details regarding this case, you are encouraged to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

