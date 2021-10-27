Teacher of the Week: Andrew Howell from Greene Central High School

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for October 27 is Andrew Howell from Greene Central High School.

Howell is a Nash County native and currently teaches chorus and marching band in Greene County. He began playing music in sixth grade and says his grandparents were his biggest influence to continue doing so.

Howell says he attended ECU with no intention of becoming an educator. That changed once he started to get experience in the classroom and fell in love with teaching.

He is currently in his third year of teaching at Greene Central High School. Howell says as much as he has a passion for music, it’s the students that keep him going, especially through all of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought on.

The person who nominated Mr. Howell wrote, “I want to nominate Andrew Howell, marching band instructor and chorus teacher.

He has only been at Greene Central HS since 2019 after graduating from ECU. He loves what he does and the kids are his life. I’ve worked with Mr. Howell since 2019 as the color guard instructor and since his first day, he has made sure the students did their best and worked hard.

He always works to build up morale at his own expense. Andrew makes a point to approach students individually and point out their own unique strengths. The kids know if they need someone to talk to, his door is always open and he’s always willing to listen and offer advice if needed.

He is a tremendous asset to the youth and our community. He is very much appreciated!”

Congratulations Mr. Howell!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.