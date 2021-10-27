Advertisement

Sturgeon City murder suspect appears in court

Montavous Bowen went before a judge Wednesday.
By WITN Web Team and Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man arrested Tuesday for shooting two people outside a city environmental education center, killing one of them, was in court Wednesday morning.

Montavous Bowen, of Jacksonville, was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Officials say they found Bowen at the Probation and Parole office in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon.

Officers got a shots fired call around 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Sturgeon City on Court Street.

Dominique Rhodes, 25, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene, while Alexis Ramsay, 18, also of Jacksonville, was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Ramsay’s mother says she is back home now, but doctors weren’t able to remove the bullet from her leg.

The shooting happened during a Halloween event featuring live entertainment. Sturgeon City was told it was supposed to be a birthday party “with 100 people” and the facility said they were misled by organizers.

Police have not said what a possible motive was in the deadly shooting.

Bowen was given a court-appointed attorney and he remains in jail without bond.

