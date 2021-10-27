Rocky Mount man arrested after shooting neighbor, speeding off

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say a man was arrested after a shooting took place Tuesday.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 37-year-old Lewis Jackson was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Discharging weapon into occupied property inflicting serious injury

Felony possession of marijuana

Resisting a public officer

Two counts of discharging a firearm in city limits

Police say at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived on Marigold Street after hearing of a shooting with injury. They found the victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds who was then brought to UNC Nash Health Care for further treatment.

Officers say during the investigation, they identified Jackson, the victim’s next-door neighbor, as a suspect, but before they got to him, he was gone.

Officers say they brought a search warrant to Jackson’s home and found a gun, used shell casings and other ammo inside.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says new technology helped identify Jackson’s vehicle speeding away after the shooting, and police eventually were able to arrest him during a traffic stop.

Officers say they found almost 7 ounces of marijuana and another gun on Jackson.

Jackson is jailed on a $305,000 secured bond.

