POLICE: Shots fired outside of Walmart in Goldsboro

Walmart
Walmart(Source: Walmart corporate website)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police responded to calls of a fight and shots fired at a Walmart in Goldsboro Wednesday.

The Goldsboro Police Department reports at about 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a Walmart at 1002 N. Spence Ave. because citizens called about a fight. The calls claimed several people were attacking a person inside.

Police say officers arrived and were told shots had been fired outside of the store. Officers found no active fight or shots being fired and came to the conclusion the people involved had left before officers arrived.

We’re told another call of shots fired was made at 10:49 a.m. at 808 N. Berkley Rd. Officers also found no damage or victims there.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information relating to this case should call Goldsboro Capt. L. Rabun at 919-580-4272.

