Pitt County Health Department prepares rollout of Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

(WITN)
By Justin Lundy and Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On Tuesday, Food and Drug Administration advisors endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The advisory panel will now make their recommendation to the FDA, which has already said the benefits outweigh the risk.

In the meantime, many North Carolina health departments, including Pitt County’s, are preordering vaccines for adolescents.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail is leading the charge.

“We have preordered and a number of other providers have preordered in the county,” Silvernail said.

Silvernail goes on to say that hosting vaccination clinics in school is also possible, but still in the planning phase.

“So that’s one of those planning points that we don’t have that information to move forward on,” Silvernail said.

