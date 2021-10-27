Pitt County Health Department prepares rollout of Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On Tuesday, Food and Drug Administration advisors endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The advisory panel will now make their recommendation to the FDA, which has already said the benefits outweigh the risk.

In the meantime, many North Carolina health departments, including Pitt County’s, are preordering vaccines for adolescents.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail is leading the charge.

“We have preordered and a number of other providers have preordered in the county,” Silvernail said.

“Across the state, there will be over 400-thousand doses available across multiple platforms. That includes local health departments, pediatricians, hospitals and chain pharmacies will have some of that as well.”

Silvernail goes on to say that hosting vaccination clinics in school is also possible, but still in the planning phase.

“So that’s one of those planning points that we don’t have that information to move forward on,” Silvernail said.

“But yes we will likely work with the schools, make it available at some school function or make it available at the health department as well.”

