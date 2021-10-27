Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Leroy

Leroy
Leroy(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Leroy.

Leroy is a 5-month-old golden retriever mix who adores people! They say he may break through a crate or two to try and be with you. With that being said, volunteers say he will need to be in a home that is ready to take on training and helping grow into the most confident boy he can be.

They say he would do best in a home, rather than an apartment. Volunteers say he would do great with another dog, but it’s not required.

If you’re interested in Leroy or any of the pets with the humane society, click here.

