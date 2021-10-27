NEW INFO: Man wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County arrested after standoff

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man remains in jail after a standoff Tuesday in Goldsboro.

Deanta Beamon was wanted by Pitt County deputies on charges that he tried to kill three men earlier this month.

Goldsboro police say they got a request for help from the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force due to a barricaded person on Johnson Lane in Goldsboro.

Police say their response team and crisis negotiation team arrived and found that Beamon barricaded himself inside.

The 28-year-old was arrested after finally coming out of the apartment.

Warrants say Beamon is accused of trying to kill Ty’Shawn Williams, Titus Blow, and Jeremy Sylvester on October 17th. The court documents also say Beamon assaulted Slyverster with a gun.

On Tuesday, WITN sought additional information from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office but we have yet to hear anything back from them.

Beamon is being held on a $785,000 bond.

