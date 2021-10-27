Maysville water well finally to be improved after 2 years of harmful chemicals

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in Maysville say the town has been approved for United States Department of Agriculture and state funding to improve the town’s water system.

The town of Maysville has been using the Jones County water system since 2019 after discovering a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) chemical in the town’s only water well.

“We’re going to be replacing some old lines in town. We’re going to be putting in a new filtration system to remove the PFAS at our water plant,” said town manager Schumata Brown.

PFAS chemicals are harmful to the body and can be found in a number of different objects, foods, and substances.

Maysville town officials confirmed the PFAS chemical found in their well is the same chemical used in firefighter foam.

PFAS chemicals are measured in parts per trillion. There have been chemicals found recently in the Cape Fear River near the Wilmington area.

The health goal for water that is usable is 4 parts per trillion, but the Cape Fear Utility Authority says they have rarely gotten under that goal.

Jamie DeWitt, pharmacology and toxicology professor at ECU explains: “If levels that you measure in the environment go up, that’s bad because it means you’re getting exposed to more. If the difference between what’s in the environment and what is considered protected is great, then you’re potentially getting exposed to a quantity that increases the risk of having health effects.”

Maysville town officials say they will begin working on the water well and water pipelines in the coming weeks and hope to start using the well again six to eight months after the project is complete.

