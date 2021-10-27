Advertisement

Husband raises money for cancer center as wife battles cancer

Kenny Laughinghouse with his mums
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Kenny Laughinghouse spends his days doctoring his precious mums.

If he’s not tying up a stem, he’s hauling plants from his house to the road front.

“There’s days during the summertime where the heat index is well over 100 and I don’t have a dry stitch on me,” Laughinghouse says.

All of his hard work is going to support a cause close to his heart.

“I go over there with my wife and I sit for 45 minutes or an hour.”

Kenny Laughinghouse

Laughinghouse is talking about his wife Brenda, who he drives to the cancer center at CarolinaEast Medical Center for treatment of metastatic breast cancer, which is breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

Laughinghouse says he’s donating all of the proceeds from the mum sale to the State Employees Credit Union Cancer Center.

While he said he doesn’t get a penny out of it, he gets a feeling like no other.

“Imma tell you what, it’s been so nice, it really has. I mean it’s hard to explain because you know you have people come up here and they say ‘I can’t find mums like this nowhere.’”

Kenny Laughinghouse

Decades-long neighbors say they support Laughinghouse not only because the money goes to a good cause, but also “his mums look so much better than mine I went and got some of them,” Ronnie Davenport, Laughinghouse’s neighbor jokes.

Laughinghouse recalls he’s cared for over 600 mums and plans to do even more next year.

“As long as I can get up every morning and be vertical, I’m gonna do it!”

Kenny Laughinghouse

If you want to buy some mums in support of the cancer center, call Laughinghouse at (252) 658-5587.

