Highway Patrol investigating fatal late-night hit-and-run in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Highway patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible for the death of a pedestrian.

Around 10:30 Tuesday night, the NC Department of Public Safety says 2 people were walking on NC-11 near Ashland Drive and attempted to cross the 5-lane highway.

Officials say Amy Jo Tyndall, 43, of Lenoir County, was hit in the roadway by an unknown northbound vehicle. She died at the scene.

NCDPS says the vehicle then continued on its path toward Kinston without stopping.

The male pedestrian she was with was not hit or injured, according to the department. He reportedly described the vehicle as a dark, 4-door passenger vehicle.

Anyone who knows more about the crime is asked to call the Lenoir County Highway Patrol at (252) 522-1511 or the communication center at (252) 792-4101.

