Ghostwalk returns to New Bern for Halloween weekend

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Halloween is just days away and a nonprofit here in Eastern North Carolina is getting ready to kick off the spooky celebrations a few days early with the return of its annual fundraiser, Ghostwalk.

The event is a self-guided tour that will take participants throughout the streets of downtown New Bern and even into the Cedar Grove Cemetery where the 13 ghosts of the past will enlighten visitors with stories of their history.

Ghostwalk is the biggest fundraiser for the New Bern Historical Society, which aims to preserve and educate the community about the rich history of New Bern.

Ghostwalk also features a bake sale and food tour of several area churches.

Executive Director of the historical society, Mickey Miller, says the three day event is fun for the entire family and each year many kids even take the tour in their Halloween costumes.

Tickets are required for the tour which begins on Thursday and will take place again on Friday and Saturday.

You can purchase your tickets and learn more about the Ghostwalk at the historical society’s website.

