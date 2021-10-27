Advertisement

Elizabeth City shooting now a homicide investigation

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City Police say a man shot an apartment Monday has now died from his injuries.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says at about 2:06 p.m., officers responded to the Woodstock Apartments to a gunshot victim.

Once there, they say they found 26-year-old Kashon Saunders, of Elizabeth City lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Police say he was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where they say he died Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and the Elizabeth City Police Department asks anyone with information to call the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

