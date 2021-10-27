ECU prepares for primetime Thursday night football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the East Carolina University football team prepares to play in Thursday’s prime time game, there are a few things university officials want people to know.

Capt. Chris Sutton with the ECU Police Department says tailgating lots will open at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

He says drivers can expect the usual road closures and heavy home game traffic near the stadium and combined with rush hour, it’s best to avoid the area if possible.

Thursday night’s matchup is the blackout game and Sutton says because the university is trying to set a student section attendance record, drivers should also watch out for more foot traffic in the area.

“A lot of pedestrians that will be coming to the game will be leaving the game wearing dark clothing, and so it will be important for motorists to be aware of individuals crossing the road and the weather could be inclement at that time.”

The Pirates take on the South Florida Bulls Thursday night at 7:30 on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.