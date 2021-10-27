DHHS: 400,000 vaccines to be available across 750 locations for children ages 5-11

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen provided updates on key statewide information including coronavirus data.

Cohen said should the FDA and CDC decide to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, there will be over 750 locations across the state able to administer the vaccine.

Cohen expects about 400,000 vaccines to be available by the end of next week, which she believes is the earliest the FDA and CDC will make their decisions.

“We are grateful to see this latest surge in COVID-19 taper off,” said Cooper. “And as we try to drive down our numbers, we know what works. Vaccines. The more people who get their shots, the less COVID we’ll have.”

Cohen said unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

“Getting vaccinated is a powerful action you can take to protect your health, to protect your loved ones, and to help end this pandemic at last.”

She stressed letting the FDA and CDC do their jobs and if they approve the Pfizer vaccine for the 5-11 age group, every single county in the state will receive doses.

To find out where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine, visit here.

In addition to sharing updates on COVID-19, Cooper spoke about the progress in state budget discussions between him and Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Cohen said she expects there to be additional misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines once the FDA and CDC make their decisions.

The press conference came after the FDA Advisory Committee unanimously voted, with one decline to vote, to endorse the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.