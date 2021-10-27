Craven County announces first tax administrator in more than 40 years

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County has announced its first tax administrator in more than 40 years.

Leslie Young, of New Bern, will take over after longtime Tax Administrator Ronnie Antry retires on Dec. 1 this year.

Since October of 2019, Young served as the tax administrator in Pamlico County. Young, who is originally from Spartanburg, South Carolina, worked at the county assessor’s office for 11 years in various positions. Some of the positions include commercial appraiser, residential appraiser and a data collector. She also worked as a realtor in Spartanburg from 2003 to 2017.

She also has more than 13 years of experience in the public sector tax field and is a Certified County Assessor by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

“Our interview and selection panel knew it would be a challenge to find a candidate comparable to the professional caliber of Ronnie Antry but we feel we found that in Leslie Young and we are excited to have her join Team Craven.”

Young will begin working with Craven County on Nov. 1, as she works with Antry prior to his retirement. Antry, who has served the citizens of Craven County for 47 years, will remain the tax administrator appointed by the Craven County Board of Commissioners until midnight, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at which time Young’s appointment to the position will be effective.

