Advertisement

COVID spread plummeting across state, data shows

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The spread of COVID-19 has dropped substantially in North Carolina in recent weeks.

The latest statistics released by state health officials on Tuesday show cases and hospitalizations at their lowest levels in about three months. The share of tests coming back positive have also declined noticeably.

The development comes as the state struggles to convince more unvaccinated residents to come in for a shot. Meanwhile, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 boosters are now available to more North Carolinians who have already been vaccinated.

Residents are more than four times as likely get the virus and nearly 20 times likelier to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Deanta Beamon was wanted for three counts of first-degree murder in Pitt County.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County arrested after standoff
DMV closes Hookerton License Plate Agency for second time in two years
Robin Byrum / Scott Poole
OBX: Parents arrested in 1991 death of baby
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Former Camp Lejeune Marine charged with killing grandparents

Latest News

Leslie Young
Craven County announces first tax administrator in more than 40 years
Moore: North Carolina budget action could happen next week
Leroy
Pet of the Week: Leroy
Highway Patrol investigating fatal late-night hit-and-run in Lenoir County