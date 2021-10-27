COVID spread plummeting across state, data shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The spread of COVID-19 has dropped substantially in North Carolina in recent weeks.

The latest statistics released by state health officials on Tuesday show cases and hospitalizations at their lowest levels in about three months. The share of tests coming back positive have also declined noticeably.

The development comes as the state struggles to convince more unvaccinated residents to come in for a shot. Meanwhile, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 boosters are now available to more North Carolinians who have already been vaccinated.

Residents are more than four times as likely get the virus and nearly 20 times likelier to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.