Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Winds relax briefly ahead of Friday rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure will inch closer to the area Wednesday, leading to a slight reduction in wind speeds over the East. Skies will stay mostly sunny with only a few isolated clouds grazing the Outer Banks. Highs will still hang around the 70° mark with overnight lows falling to near 50°.

Our next round of rain will arrive late Thursday and last through Friday morning. The rain will be powered by a low pressure system that will hit us with two rounds of rain. The first round will come in early Friday morning with a few isolated showers and storms leading the way Thursday night. The second round of rain will coast in on the cold front around midday Friday. Halloween still looks clear and dry with chilly overnight lows so long sleeves are recommended for Trick-or-Treating.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. High 70.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 69. Rain chance: 30% PM. Wind: E5.

Friday

Early morning storms. Rain chance of 60%. Wind: SW15 G25.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.