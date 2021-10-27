African American culture and history celebrated in Greenville
The trail includes six stops, starting at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The African American Cultural Trail of Greenville-Pitt County was unveiled Wednesday at the Town Common.
Several people attended the launch celebration at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza on the corner of First and Greene Streets where the Sycamore Hill Baptist Church once stood.
The trail includes six stops that recognize the many contributions African Americans have made to the growth and development of Greenville and Pitt County.
“We are celebrating the fact that we have such great history that we’re able to share,” Andrew Schmidt, Visit Greenville, NC CEO said. “Not only with residents but visitors also.”
The trail has been two years in the making, and features areas that show what the Town Common was before, to the former vibrant Shore Drive Neighborhood, to the social and entertainment center of Greenville’s African American community referred to as “The Block,” and more, organizers said.
Schmidt said they want to look at the first six stops as a stepping stone to getting the trail further out into Greenville and eventually Pitt County.
He added there’s also an app that’s ready for people to check out on the trail once it’s approved that features audio interviews of people who lived at the original locations.
“It’s important history that people need to know,” Schmidt said.
