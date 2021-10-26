State NAACP elects Maxwell as resident, unseating incumbent

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP & WITN) _ An Army veteran is the new top leader of North Carolina’s NAACP, unseating the incumbent president.

Deborah Dicks Maxwell of New Hanover County also is the first woman elected to the presidential post for the North Carolina State Conference.

Maxwell received a majority of votes in last weekend’s virtual election.

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman had been president since 2017.

He finished second in the three-candidate race.

Maxwell has been a local NAACP leader for many years.

Maxwell was an appointee last year to Gov. Roy Cooper’s racial equity task force for criminal justice.

The North Carolina League of Conservation Voters Foundation, which Maxwell is a board member on, provided a statement to WITN about her election.

“We’re so proud of Deborah. She is an asset to our organization, pushing our strategic focus on justice for those most impacted by climate change and environmental racism: communities of color and low-income North Carolinians,” said Carrie Clark, Executive Director of the NC League of Conservation Voters Foundation.

