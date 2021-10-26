Russian hackers target Microsoft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The vice president of security and trust for Microsoft sent out a statement explaining an attempt was made to hack its software systems by Russian hackers.

The Russian hacker society Nobelium has apparently tried to compromise the software systems of Microsoft’s resellers, downstream users, and customers.

Nobelium is the same Russian hacker that targeted customers of Solar Winds in 2020.

Microsoft says this is “another indicator that Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access to a variety of points in the technology supply chain and establish a mechanism for surveilling – now or in the future – targets of interest to the Russian government.”

Microsoft continues, “between July 1 and October 19 this year, we informed 609 customers that they had been attacked 22,868 times by Nobelium, with a success rate in the low single digits.”

The company has notified more than 140 of its resellers and technology service providers that have been targeted by Nobelium. The company’s investigation is ongoing but as of now 14 of these resellers and service providers have been compromised.

Local government information and technology specialists explained how creative these Russian hacking attempts have become, using large crises to compromise software systems.

“They’re using COVID. They generally increase during any crisis. During a hurricane, you’ll see more cyberattacks in the areas that are impacted. They follow the crisis and they’ll send links and emails and texts offering help,” said Glenn Hasteatt, the information and technology director with Onslow County.

The Better Business Bureau Eastern North Carolina provided WITN with a list of tips to better defend against cyber security breaches.

Hasteatt’s words of advice are simply: “Trust nothing. Trust no email. Trust no text. Always view everything with suspicion.”

