Republican lawmaker says action on state budget could be completed next week

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A top North Carolina Republican lawmaker says legislative action on a final state government budget could happen as soon as next week, with or without formal support from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters Tuesday that he, Senate leader Phil Berger and House and Senate Democratic leaders met in person Friday with Cooper to negotiate.

Moore said Republicans could act after receiving another Cooper offer.

The governor and GOP leaders could agree to a plan that Cooper can sign, or lawmakers could go forward without Cooper’s support.

That could lead to a veto and an override attempt.

